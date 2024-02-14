Specialists have already cleared two hundred thousand hectares of right-bank Kherson region - Prokudin

Explosive ordnance disposal experts have cleared two hundred thousand hectares of the right-bank Kherson region. This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Two hundred thousand hectares of the right-bank Kherson region have been demined. This is about 29% of the total area. This was preceded by the dangerous and painstaking work of explosive experts. Today, 1060 sappers are making Kherson region safer every day - Prokudin summarized.

According to him, specialists from the SES, the Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service, the State Police, the NPU, as well as the Danish Refugee Council, HALO Trust, Norwegian People's Aid, and Demining Solution are working in the region.

Prokudin added that the number of explosives experts working in the region has been significantly increased thanks to decisions made during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Councils under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Also , the head of the OVA said that most of the "cleared" territories are agricultural land.

Most of the demined areas, namely 173 thousand hectares, are agricultural land. Now our farmers are growing Kherson crops there - summarized Prokudin.

It is noted that during this period, bomb squads neutralized more than 146 thousand explosive devices.

The government is working on a procedure for compensating agricultural producers for demining before the sowing campaign. This year's state budget provides UAH 3 billion for humanitarian demining programs.