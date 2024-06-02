Spanish "Real" became the winner of the UEFA Champions League

Spanish "Real" became the winner of the UEFA Men's Football Champions League of the 2023/24 season, beating German "Borussia" Dortmund in the final match with a score of 2:0, reports "Suspilne. Sport", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this was the first face-to-face final for these two teams and their first official meeting since 2017. Real Madrid reached the final without losing a single match in the Champions League season, including in the playoffs. At the same time, Borussia reached the decisive match for the trophy for the third time.

Both goals in the match were scored after the break. This victory brought Real Madrid the 15th Champions League trophy in the club's history - a record figure among all clubs. In second place in terms of the number of trophies is "Milan" - 7 wins in the Champions League highlighted in the message.

