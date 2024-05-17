Sowing season 2024: more than 90% of the planned area has been sown in Ukraine

Ukraine has already sown more than 11 million hectares of spring crops, or more than 90% of the planned sowing area, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the territory controlled by Ukraine, 6.3 million hectares of oilseeds and 5.1 million hectares of grains and legumes have been sown. This is more than 90% of the planned sowing areas," the Ministry said.

In particular, farmers have already sown grain and legumes:

corn - 3,565.6 thousand hectares;

barley - 781.6 thou hectares;

wheat - 249 thousand hectares;

oats - 166.7 thousand hectares;

peas - 162.1 thousand hectares;

buckwheat - 48.1 thousand hectares;

millet - 43.1 thousand hectares.

The leaders among the regions are:

Poltava region, where 488.9 thou hectares of corn, 6.5 thou hectares of wheat, 73 thou hectares of barley, 8.5 thou hectares of peas and 2.3 thou hectares of oats have been sown.

Vinnytsia region - 292 thousand hectares of corn, 11.5 thousand hectares of wheat, 55 thousand hectares of barley, 6 thousand hectares of peas and 1.1 thousand hectares of oats.

Kirovohrad region - 287.9 thou hectares of corn, 8.8 thou hectares of wheat, 46.1 thou hectares of barley, 16.5 thou hectares of peas and 0.4 thou hectares of oats.

In the Kyiv region, 221 thousand hectares of corn, 32.3 thousand hectares of wheat, 44.3 thousand hectares of barley, 5.93 thousand hectares of peas and 6.5 thousand hectares of oats.

In addition, Ukrainian farmers planted 4,605 thou hectares of sunflower and 1,640.9 thou hectares of soybeans. Sugar beet was planted on the area of 250.1 thou hectares.

Over the past week, Vinnytsia region sowed 114 thsd ha of grains and pulses, the largest area under these crops. The total area under crops increased by 784.7 thou hectares during this period.

The harvest of grains and oilseeds is expected to reach about 74 million tons this year - Ministry of Agrarian Policy