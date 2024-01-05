South Korea evacuates residents of Yeonpyeong Island due to possible military provocation by the DPRK
Kyiv • UNN
South Korea has ordered an emergency evacuation on the island of Yeonpyeong due to a possible military provocation by North Korea, where shots were reportedly fired.
South Korea has ordered civilians on the western border island of Yeonpyeong to evacuate to shelters, officials said, amid clear signs of a military provocation by North Korea. This was reported by the South Korean Yonhap news agency, UNN reports.
Details
The order for emergency evacuation was given at 12:02 and again at 12:30 on Friday local time at the request of the South Korean military.
It is noted that the local authorities announced a mass evacuation after receiving a corresponding instruction from the South Korean military. According to preliminary data, several shots could have already been fired from the territory of the DPRK towards the island.
We announced the evacuation after we received a call from a military unit that said it was launching a naval strike on Yeonpyeong Island because it was dealing with a situation of provocation by North Korea
