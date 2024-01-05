South Korea evacuates residents of Yeonpyeong Island due to possible military provocation by the DPRK

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103009 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113387 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143661 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140220 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177632 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172176 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284757 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178287 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167298 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148881 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33027 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36401 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 46923 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66565 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 32738 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103009 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284757 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251986 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262248 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66565 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143661 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107430 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107387 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123457 views
South Korea evacuates residents of Yeonpyeong Island due to possible military provocation by the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44802 views

South Korea has ordered an emergency evacuation on the island of Yeonpyeong due to a possible military provocation by North Korea, where shots were reportedly fired.

South Korea has ordered civilians on the western border island of Yeonpyeong to evacuate to shelters, officials said, amid clear signs of a military provocation by North Korea. This was reported by the South Korean Yonhap news agency, UNN reports.

Details

The order for emergency evacuation was given at 12:02 and again at 12:30 on Friday local time at the request of the South Korean military.

It is noted that the local authorities announced a mass evacuation after receiving a corresponding instruction from the South Korean military. According to preliminary data, several shots could have already been fired from the territory of the DPRK towards the island.

We announced the evacuation after we received a call from a military unit that said it was launching a naval strike on Yeonpyeong Island because it was dealing with a situation of provocation by North Korea

the official said.

The United States and South Korea will develop joint principles of nuclear defense against the threat from the DPRK16.12.23, 07:02 • 103946 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

