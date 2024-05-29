Some Western firms continue to operate in russia despite the invasion of Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 33233 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99613 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143290 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243264 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172715 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164272 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148143 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221800 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 53117 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 53117 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 72836 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72836 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109634 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109634 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45308 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 79606 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79606 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243264 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243264 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221800 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221800 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208178 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234118 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221148 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221148 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 33233 views

06:49 PM • 33233 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 23371 views

05:32 PM • 23371 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 28919 views

04:47 PM • 28919 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109634 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109634 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112378 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112378 views
Some Western firms continue to operate in russia despite the invasion of Ukraine

Some Western firms continue to operate in russia despite the invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30368 views

Some Western companies, such as Avon Products, Air Liquide and Reckitt, continue to operate in russia despite the invasion of Ukraine, as consumer activity in the country is gradually recovering.

Some Western companies continue to operate in russia. This is reported by The Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

Despite statements about their intention to leave russia after the invasion of Ukraine, some Western companies, such as Avon Products, Air Liquide and Reckitt, remain in the country and consumer activity is gradually recovering.

Among the companies that have remained in russia after the full-scale invasion in 2022 is the cosmetics brand Natura, a French industrial gas producer and a British consumer group that produces a variety of products from painkillers to condoms.

Add

In total, since 2022, more than 2,100 multinational companies have remained in russia, compared to approximately 1,600 international companies that have either left the market or reduced their activities.

Western banks in Russia paid 800 million euros in taxes to the Kremlin last year - FT29.04.24, 09:00 • 21199 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyNews of the World
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising