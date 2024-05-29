Some Western firms continue to operate in russia despite the invasion of Ukraine

Some Western companies continue to operate in russia. This is reported by The Financial Times, according to UNN.

Despite statements about their intention to leave russia after the invasion of Ukraine, some Western companies, such as Avon Products, Air Liquide and Reckitt, remain in the country and consumer activity is gradually recovering.

Among the companies that have remained in russia after the full-scale invasion in 2022 is the cosmetics brand Natura, a French industrial gas producer and a British consumer group that produces a variety of products from painkillers to condoms.

In total, since 2022, more than 2,100 multinational companies have remained in russia, compared to approximately 1,600 international companies that have either left the market or reduced their activities.

