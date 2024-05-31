ukenru
Some NATO members have never imposed any restrictions on the use of the weapons they provide - Stoltenberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

NATO members have eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons provided to strike targets on Russian territory as the war progresses.

Some NATO members have never restricted Ukraine from using the weapons they provide, and some NATO members have relaxed their restrictions. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague, reports UNN.

As this war progressed, NATO support also developed. This demonstrates that when they are now attacking Ukraine from the middle of Russia, from the other side of the border, when the border line or front line is more or less the same, then, of course, the only way to attack behind enemy lines. Allies provide support in different ways. Some members of the Alliance never imposed any restrictions, while other members of the Alliance relaxed their restrictions. You just need to be vigilant. We need to adapt and develop our support as the war progresses 

Stoltenberg said.

He noted that these issues were considered at the meeting today.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin's threats of "serious consequences" if the West allows Ukraine to strike with its weapons inside Russia, pointing out that this is part of Putin's and Moscow's efforts to prevent NATO allies from supporting Ukraine in order to defend themselves.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

