Some business taxes have been canceled in Kharkiv - Terekhov

Kharkiv has canceled land and real estate taxes for businesses to keep them in the city and operate. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov during a telethon, UNN reports .

The city council session has just ended, where an unprecedented decision was made - we abolished taxes for businesses so that they could have working capital and stay in Kharkiv - Terekhov noted.

He noted that this applies to land and real estate taxes.

We have a certain agreement with the government to compensate these taxes to the city treasury - He added.

