Soldier Petro Konoplya discharged from Odesa psychiatric hospital, but promises to return: story ends on an optimistic note

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118025 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192285 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150306 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151012 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142114 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195213 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184333 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104986 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 49919 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76553 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 72819 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 47119 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 53774 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192285 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195213 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184333 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211291 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199622 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148421 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147790 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151983 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142986 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159467 views
Soldier Petro Konoplya discharged from Odesa psychiatric hospital, but promises to return: story ends on an optimistic note

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11343 views

Petro Konoplya spoke about the positive changes in Odesa Psychiatric Hospital #2 after the visit of the RSA chairman. The soldier stopped his hunger strike and expressed hope for further improvement of conditions for patients.

Combat medic Petro Konoplya, who complained about the conditions of stay and poor quality food in Odesa psychiatric hospital No. 2, told about positive changes in the work of the medical institution, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the hospital “came to life” after the visit of the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

As for me, the hospital has revived a bit, woken up, freshened up, moved, and I am happy about it, changes are happening EVERY DAY! In general, this story has a lot of advantages that are too long to list

- he writes.

Mr. Konoplya expressed hope that the repair work at the medical facility would not stop, and that the patients would be provided with quality food.

Still, there are pessimists who believe that everything will return to normal after my discharge. I have taken measures to prevent such scenarios, and I will be very happy if trouble does happen. Because now this is my seat, and you will f**k me out of here

 ,” he added.

Recall

In August, combat medic Petro Konoplya went on a hunger strike due to poor living and food conditions, to which the Odesa Regional State Administration promptly responded.

During the meeting with the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, he called him his father and noted the high level of trust in Oleh Kiper on the part of the military.

Today I had a conversation with Oleh Kiper, the head of RSA, the military respect him because he respects the military, he was recommended to me, and it was Mr. Kiper who came today to put an end to the hospital's food supply

- He said.

After the meeting, the soldier stopped his hunger strike, and the Odesa Regional State Administration is promptly taking care of improving the conditions for all patients of the clinic.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

