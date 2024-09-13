Soldier Petro Konoplya discharged from Odesa psychiatric hospital, but promises to return: story ends on an optimistic note

Combat medic Petro Konoplya, who complained about the conditions of stay and poor quality food in Odesa psychiatric hospital No. 2, told about positive changes in the work of the medical institution, UNN reports.

According to him, the hospital “came to life” after the visit of the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

As for me, the hospital has revived a bit, woken up, freshened up, moved, and I am happy about it, changes are happening EVERY DAY! In general, this story has a lot of advantages that are too long to list - he writes.

Mr. Konoplya expressed hope that the repair work at the medical facility would not stop, and that the patients would be provided with quality food.

Still, there are pessimists who believe that everything will return to normal after my discharge. I have taken measures to prevent such scenarios, and I will be very happy if trouble does happen. Because now this is my seat, and you will f**k me out of here ,” he added.

In August, combat medic Petro Konoplya went on a hunger strike due to poor living and food conditions, to which the Odesa Regional State Administration promptly responded.

During the meeting with the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, he called him his father and noted the high level of trust in Oleh Kiper on the part of the military.

Today I had a conversation with Oleh Kiper, the head of RSA, the military respect him because he respects the military, he was recommended to me, and it was Mr. Kiper who came today to put an end to the hospital's food supply - He said.

After the meeting, the soldier stopped his hunger strike, and the Odesa Regional State Administration is promptly taking care of improving the conditions for all patients of the clinic.