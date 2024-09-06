Social Network X launches video app for smart TVs: new opportunities for content and live streaming

Social network X has announced the launch of its new video app for smart TVs, which allows you to watch videos uploaded to the platform and create your own live broadcasts, UNN reports .

Details

“Combined with our upcoming Video Tab, this marks a big step forward in transforming X into a video-centric platform, opening up new opportunities for content creators, advertisers, and our partners,” the developers said.

The X video platform was announced at the end of April and is now available in the Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV stores. This step makes X a competitive video platform targeting smart TV consumers and provides more tools for engaging with the audience.

Competitor X: Bluesky social network is now publicly available