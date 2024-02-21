Slovakia extends temporary protection for Ukrainians for another year

The Slovak Republic has extended the temporary asylum for Ukrainians until March 4, 2025. This was reported by the Slovak government, UNN reports.

Details

On February 21, the Slovak Republic extended the validity of temporary asylum (Dočasné útočisko) for Ukrainians who were forced to move to Slovakia until March 4, 2025. Previously, the validity period was until March 4, 2023, which means that the government extended the term for another year.

The Slovak government approved the resolution in accordance with the decision of the EU Council, which extended temporary asylum for Ukrainians until March 2025.

Ukrainians can update the document through the electronic services of the Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic at: portal.minv.sk.

Temporary asylum status allows people fleeing the war to work in Slovakia, receive secondary and higher education, attend schools, have access to medical care and housing, and are entitled to financial assistance if needed.

