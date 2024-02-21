Slovakia extends temporary protection for Ukrainians for another year

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100830 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111181 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153820 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157509 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253775 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174858 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165985 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41325 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23512 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28627 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34783 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32177 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253775 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227718 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239219 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225851 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100825 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71001 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77564 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113565 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114428 views
Actual
Slovakia extends temporary protection for Ukrainians for another year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27691 views

The Slovak Republic has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2025.

The Slovak Republic has extended the temporary asylum for Ukrainians until March 4, 2025. This was reported by the Slovak government, UNN reports.

Details

On February 21, the Slovak Republic extended the validity of temporary asylum (Dočasné útočisko) for Ukrainians who were forced to move to Slovakia until March 4, 2025. Previously, the validity period was until March 4, 2023, which means that the government extended the term for another year.

The Slovak government approved the resolution in accordance with the decision of the EU Council, which extended temporary asylum for Ukrainians until March 2025.

Ukrainians can update the document through the electronic services of the Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic at: portal.minv.sk.

Temporary asylum status allows people fleeing the war to work in Slovakia, receive secondary and higher education, attend schools, have access to medical care and housing, and are entitled to financial assistance if needed.

Poland extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until June 30: Duda signs decree20.02.24, 16:35 • 31219 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyWar

