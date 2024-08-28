Slovakia deprives Ukrainian-Israeli citizen of protection for pro-Russian online activities

Slovakia has canceled protection for a Ukrainian-Israeli citizen for pro-Russian activities. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Slovakia has canceled the temporary protection it had previously granted to Artem Marchevsky, a citizen of Ukraine and Israel, accused of conducting a pro-Russian campaign through a news website.

Marchevsky was sanctioned by the Czech Republic for his activities and lost his protection in that country. He was subsequently granted temporary protection in Slovakia earlier this year, using the EU's refugee program. However, Slovakia has now decided to revoke this status after a thorough review of his case.

