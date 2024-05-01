Six people killed in explosion at wood company in Vietnam

Six people were killed in a suspected boiler explosion at a wood company in southern Vietnam, UNN reports, citing VnExpress.

Details

At 9 a.m., a loud explosion occurred at the Binh Minh Wood Production Company in Dong Nai province, allegedly caused by a boiler malfunction.

The explosion killed six people at the scene. According to a local official, seven other people were injured in the incident.

Dr. Nguyen Tuong Quang, deputy director of the Thong Nhat General Hospital in Dong Nai, said they are currently treating five people who were injured in the explosion, with one patient suffering multiple injuries.

At the scene, part of the wooden structure had collapsed, and parts of the corrugated iron roof were scattered everywhere.

For reference

Binh Minh Wood Production and Trading Company, with more than a decade of experience and foreign direct investment, is engaged in the production and trading of wood products.