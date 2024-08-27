Situation on the border with belarus has not changed - Demchenko

No changes have been detected on the border with belarus, and no unusual situations have been recorded. The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Fortunately, the situation on the border with elarus has not changed. All components of the Defense Forces of our country fully control the length of the state border with belarus. There were no unusual situations or moments that occurred on our border - Demchenko said.

He said that no movement of belarusian equipment or personnel was recorded in the immediate vicinity of the border.

This direction is still threatening for us, because belarus remains under the influence of russia... We cannot exclude that under the guise of exercises or under pressure from russia, belarus is concentrating a certain number of its units inland, at a considerable distance from the border - said the SBGS spokesman.

Demchenko emphasizes that this is not the first time that belarus has escalated the situation.

Recall

Under the pretext of exercises, belarus is bringing its army and military equipment to the border with Ukraine. In addition, mercenaries of the former wagner PMC have been spotted on its territory. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under pressure from moscow and to withdraw their troops.

Demchenko: there have been no recent actions to destabilize the border with Ukraine on the part of Belarus