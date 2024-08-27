ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Situation on the border with belarus has not changed - Demchenko

Situation on the border with belarus has not changed - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15014 views

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that no changes have been recorded on the border with belarus. However, belarus remains under the influence of russia, so the direction is considered threatening.

No changes have been detected on the border with belarus, and no unusual situations have been recorded. The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Fortunately, the situation on the border with elarus has not changed. All components of the Defense Forces of our country fully control the length of the state border with belarus. There were no unusual situations or moments that occurred on our border

- Demchenko said.

He said that no movement of belarusian equipment or personnel was recorded in the immediate vicinity of the border.

This direction is still threatening for us, because belarus remains under the influence of russia... We cannot exclude that under the guise of exercises or under pressure from russia, belarus is concentrating a certain number of its units inland, at a considerable distance from the border

- said the SBGS spokesman.

Demchenko emphasizes that this is not the first time that belarus has escalated the situation.

Under the pretext of exercises, belarus is bringing its army and military equipment to the border with Ukraine. In addition, mercenaries of the former wagner PMC have been spotted on its territory. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under pressure from moscow and to withdraw their troops.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

