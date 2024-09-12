Situation in Konotop stabilized after large-scale russian attack - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115452 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118016 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192273 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150297 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195209 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184330 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104986 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 49880 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76524 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 72783 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 47082 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 53742 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192273 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211289 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199620 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148420 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147787 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142984 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159466 views
Situation in Konotop stabilized after large-scale russian attack - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14759 views

The head of Sumy RMA reported that the situation in Konotop has stabilized after the largest air strike since the beginning of the war. The city has begun to restore power supply.

The head of the Sumy RMA, Volodymyr Artyukh, said that the situation in Konotop after the largest air strike since the beginning of the war has stabilized. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As of now, the situation in Konotop has stabilized, given that there has been no such attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Konotop. It was the largest air strike on the city by the enemy

- Artyukh said.

According to him, the enemy first targeted critical infrastructure, and then began to hit residential buildings. 

Artyukh is convinced that in this way russia is trying to demoralize Ukrainians by leaving them without water, electricity, and communication. 

The city was prepared for such a situation and had a certain material reserve. The city has built certain protective structures that have achieved their goal. They have already begun to connect the city's neighborhoods to the power grid

- added the head of Sumy RMA.

Recall

In the Konotop community of Sumy region, there are already 14 victims of an enemy attack by Shahed drones.

Russia's attack on Konotop: law enforcement shows the consequences12.09.24, 09:19 • 15069 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

