Situation in Konotop stabilized after large-scale russian attack - RMA

The head of the Sumy RMA, Volodymyr Artyukh, said that the situation in Konotop after the largest air strike since the beginning of the war has stabilized. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As of now, the situation in Konotop has stabilized, given that there has been no such attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Konotop. It was the largest air strike on the city by the enemy - Artyukh said.

According to him, the enemy first targeted critical infrastructure, and then began to hit residential buildings.

Artyukh is convinced that in this way russia is trying to demoralize Ukrainians by leaving them without water, electricity, and communication.

The city was prepared for such a situation and had a certain material reserve. The city has built certain protective structures that have achieved their goal. They have already begun to connect the city's neighborhoods to the power grid - added the head of Sumy RMA.

Recall

In the Konotop community of Sumy region, there are already 14 victims of an enemy attack by Shahed drones.

Russia's attack on Konotop: law enforcement shows the consequences