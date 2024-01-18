Since the beginning of the year, russia has fired more than 1200 times on the territory of Ukraine - Demchenko

Since the beginning of 2024, border guards have recorded more than 1200 hostile attacks. Most of them were in the Kharkiv region. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Since the beginning of this year, our border patrols have already recorded more than 1,200 attacks by russia on the territory of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attacks took place in Kharkiv region - Andriy Demchenko said.

Compared to the previous period, in December 2023, a total of more than 2,100 attacks by russia on the territory of Ukraine were recorded during the month.

Demchenko also added that the enemy is still trying to use its subversive reconnaissance groups. Mostly in the Sumy sector. Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are also active in Kharkiv region. The least active in Chernihiv region, but the threat does not disappear.

russian occupants fired 15 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, resulting in 77 explosions. A variety of weapons were used during the shelling, which damaged some buildings and infrastructure.

