Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Since the beginning of the year, 23.7 million people have crossed the border in both directions - SBGS

Since the beginning of the year, 23.7 million people have crossed the border in both directions - SBGS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15536 views

Since the beginning of the year, 23.7 million people have crossed the Ukrainian border in both directions. The highest activity was observed in the summer, with women, children, the elderly and foreigners predominating among travelers.

Since the beginning of the year, 23.7 million people have crossed the Ukrainian border in both directions, with the highest activity observed in the summer months.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent.

Passenger traffic is quite high. Since the beginning of the year, 23.7 million people have crossed the border in both directions. We have the highest rates in summer periods

- Demchenko says.

For comparison, he gave the example that 2.7 million people crossed the border in May, 3.3 million in June, 3.9 million in July, and more than 4 million people crossed in August.

Women, children, the elderly, and foreigners are the most frequent crossers. The number of men who have the right to cross the border and who cross the border to exit and enter is rather insignificant

- Demchenko says.

 Recall

Passenger traffic at the border continues to be quite high . However, since the end of July and throughout August, there have been more days when citizens cross the border to enter Ukraine than to leave.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

