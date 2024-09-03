Since the beginning of the year, 23.7 million people have crossed the border in both directions - SBGS

Since the beginning of the year, 23.7 million people have crossed the Ukrainian border in both directions, with the highest activity observed in the summer months.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent.

Passenger traffic is quite high. Since the beginning of the year, 23.7 million people have crossed the border in both directions. We have the highest rates in summer periods - Demchenko says.

For comparison, he gave the example that 2.7 million people crossed the border in May, 3.3 million in June, 3.9 million in July, and more than 4 million people crossed in August.

Women, children, the elderly, and foreigners are the most frequent crossers. The number of men who have the right to cross the border and who cross the border to exit and enter is rather insignificant - Demchenko says.

Recall

Passenger traffic at the border continues to be quite high . However, since the end of July and throughout August, there have been more days when citizens cross the border to enter Ukraine than to leave.