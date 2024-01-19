Since the beginning of the week, 352 people have been evacuated in Donetsk region, including 52 children - head of the OVA

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Since the beginning of the week, 352 people have been evacuated in Donetsk region, including 52 children - head of the OVA

Over the past week, 352 people, including 52 children, were evacuated from settlements near the frontline in Donetsk region.

Over the past week, 352 people, including 52 children, have been evacuated from settlements near the front line in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, UNN reports.

Over the past week alone, 352 people have been evacuated, including 52 children. There are no children left in Maryanska, Ocheretynska and Vuhledarska communities 

- Filashkin said.

He added that the evacuation is ongoing, and in some settlements there is a forced evacuation, namely in Krasnohorivka, Maryanka and Ocheretyne.

"About 12 thousand people are in the Toretsk community, 1122 people are in the Maryinka community, 1900 people are in the Siversk community. I would like to remind you that before the start of the full-scale war there were 1.9 million people in Donetsk region, and now there are 500-525 thousand people left. We are evacuating people along the front line," added Filashkin.

On January 16, the police evacuation group "White Angels" evacuated five more people from Avdiivka, including an injured grandmother.

