Since the beginning of the week, 352 people have been evacuated in Donetsk region, including 52 children - head of the OVA

Over the past week, 352 people, including 52 children, have been evacuated from settlements near the front line in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, UNN reports.

Over the past week alone, 352 people have been evacuated, including 52 children. There are no children left in Maryanska, Ocheretynska and Vuhledarska communities - Filashkin said.

He added that the evacuation is ongoing, and in some settlements there is a forced evacuation, namely in Krasnohorivka, Maryanka and Ocheretyne.

"About 12 thousand people are in the Toretsk community, 1122 people are in the Maryinka community, 1900 people are in the Siversk community. I would like to remind you that before the start of the full-scale war there were 1.9 million people in Donetsk region, and now there are 500-525 thousand people left. We are evacuating people along the front line," added Filashkin.

Recall

On January 16, the police evacuation group "White Angels" evacuated five more people from Avdiivka, including an injured grandmother.