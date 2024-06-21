Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has attracted more than 8 85 billion in aid-Sviridenko

Since the beginning of the war, as of June 1, доларів 85.4 billion has been attracted to the state budget of Ukraine. This month, Ukraine expects to receive 1.9 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko during the hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

"Taking into account international financial assistance for 5 months, our state budget revenues increased by 23.8%, including tax revenues increased by 53.9%, which in conditions of low inflation indicates the resumption of economic growth and economic activity of Ukrainian businesses. Since the beginning of the war, as of June 1, доларів 85.4 billion has been attracted to the state budget of Ukraine. Already this month, Ukraine expects to receive 1.9 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility," Sviridenko said.

She noted that the fourth review of the program with the IMF will take place in the coming weeks, after which an additional allocation of 2 2.2 billion is expected, which will make it possible to maintain macro stability in 2025.

"The volume of attracted foreign direct investment amounted to 4 4.25 billion. Most of this money is reinvestment, but if we talk about new investments, they were at the level of доларів 1 billion," Sviridenko added.

