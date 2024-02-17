Similar to "Geranium-2": fragments of a drone found in southern Moldova near the border with Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100790 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111149 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153788 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157478 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253746 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174853 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165980 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227704 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41193 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23371 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28426 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34632 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32026 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253746 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227704 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213551 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239204 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225840 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100790 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70946 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77490 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113559 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114423 views
Similar to "Geranium-2": fragments of a drone found in southern Moldova near the border with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32129 views

Fragments of a drone similar to the Geranium-2 were found near the Moldovan-Ukrainian border in a field about 2 km from the border and 5 km from a village in southern Moldova.

New drone fragments were found in southern Moldova, near the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Border Police of Moldova, UNN reports.

"At about 16:40, other fragments of a drone similar to the Geranium-2 were found near the village of Nova Etulia, Vulcanesti district. The information was passed on to the competent authorities, and access to the area where the drone fragments were found was restricted," the Border Police said.

Fragments of the drone were found in a field about 2 km from the Moldovan-Ukrainian border and about 5 km from the village.

The Moldovan Border Police emphasized that "at the moment, the authorities have taken all necessary measures to maintain order, peace and public safety. There is no danger to the community".

28.09.23, 11:42 • 174387 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

