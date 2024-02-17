Similar to "Geranium-2": fragments of a drone found in southern Moldova near the border with Ukraine

New drone fragments were found in southern Moldova, near the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Border Police of Moldova, UNN reports.

"At about 16:40, other fragments of a drone similar to the Geranium-2 were found near the village of Nova Etulia, Vulcanesti district. The information was passed on to the competent authorities, and access to the area where the drone fragments were found was restricted," the Border Police said.

Fragments of the drone were found in a field about 2 km from the Moldovan-Ukrainian border and about 5 km from the village.

The Moldovan Border Police emphasized that "at the moment, the authorities have taken all necessary measures to maintain order, peace and public safety. There is no danger to the community".