Sybiha spoke with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity reaffirmed

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The parties reaffirmed mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and look forward to further cooperation, the Foreign Minister said on Tuesday in X, UNN reports.

Details

"Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues and common challenges with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. We reaffirmed our mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. I expect that our cooperation will reflect the friendly ties between our peoples," the Foreign Minister said.

