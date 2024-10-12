Sibiga and Borrell discuss progress in providing Ukraine with €35 billion from frozen russian assets
Minister Sibiga discussed with Borrell the progress of the €35 billion loan to Ukraine from frozen russian assets.
During a telephone conversation with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga discussed progress on a €35 billion loan to Ukraine through the use of frozen russian assets. He reported this in the X network, UNN writes.
We discussed the tangible progress in making €35 billion available to Ukraine through the use of frozen russian assets and other next steps together
The Ukrainian minister also added that he had been invited to the EU Foreign Affairs Council to be held on October 14.
The EU Council has approved a €35 billion financial aid package for Ukraine. The funds are aimed at Ukraine's urgent needs, and the loan will be repaid from frozen russian assets. According to Prime Minister Shmyhal, the funds should be available by the end of 2024.
