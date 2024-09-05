Shufrych was buried, but he was “resurrected”: the situation with the MP's death announcement

The information about the death of Nestor Shufrych, a member of the Ukrainian parliament of the IX convocation from the banned OPFL party, is not true. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

"The information about the MP's death is not true," Maksymets said.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk said that OPFL MP Nestor Shufrych had died. However, he later refuted himself.

"The information on Shufrych was not confirmed! The lawyers are coming! He will live a long time!!!" Mosiychuk wrote on Telegram.

On September 4, Suspilne TV channel reportedthat MP Shufrych was summoned to the courtroom by doctors because of his poor health.

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine served suspicion of high treason on MP Nestor Shufrych.