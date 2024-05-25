Showed off their wedding rings in the Hamptons: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bondi secretly got married

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Showed off their wedding rings in the Hamptons: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bondi secretly got married

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118185 views

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonds were spotted in the Hamptons for the first time after a secret wedding, where they proudly showed off their wedding rings.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonds were spotted in the Hamptons on Friday - for the first time since their secret wedding - proudly showing off their wedding rings, UNN writes with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

The 20-year-old star of Stranger Things shone with marital happiness, showing off her diamond sparkle and throwing her arms up in celebration.

Meanwhile, John's 22-year-old son, Bonjovi, sat in the driver's seat of their shiny blue convertible, smiling broadly.

As he joyfully raised his thumb to the onlookers, one could see a gold wedding ring sparkling on Jake's left hand.

A source told the Daily Mail on Friday that the couple "said their vows in America last weekend without publicity" and will have a larger wedding "later this year.

Julia Shramko

