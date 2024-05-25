Showed off their wedding rings in the Hamptons: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bondi secretly got married

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonds were spotted in the Hamptons on Friday - for the first time since their secret wedding - proudly showing off their wedding rings, UNN writes with reference to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old star of Stranger Things shone with marital happiness, showing off her diamond sparkle and throwing her arms up in celebration.

Meanwhile, John's 22-year-old son, Bonjovi, sat in the driver's seat of their shiny blue convertible, smiling broadly.

As he joyfully raised his thumb to the onlookers, one could see a gold wedding ring sparkling on Jake's left hand.

A source told the Daily Mail on Friday that the couple "said their vows in America last weekend without publicity" and will have a larger wedding "later this year.