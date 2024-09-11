Shooting them down would be the right thing to do: Sibiga on Russian drones violating NATO airspace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones are becoming more frequent and called for decisive measures, including shooting down these drones. Sibiga said this at a joint briefing in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and David Lemmy, UNN reports citing "We-Ukraine.

Sibiga noted that these violations are not isolated incidents and reflect Russia's attempts to test NATO's resolve and unity. He emphasized that Allies must provide a joint and firm response to these provocative actions.

"They are increasingly hitting the facilities close to the NATO border, the facilities near the nuclear power plants in Ukraine, and they have started hitting our underground storage facilities located near the western border," the minister added.

He also emphasized that the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland provides for the possibility of consultations on shooting down missiles over Ukraine.

Sibiga calls Stoltenberg for the first time since his appointment: they discuss lifting restrictions on strikes against Russia and NATO membership