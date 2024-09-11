ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119250 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121921 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198965 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153830 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153042 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198648 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112431 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187320 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105097 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 71928 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 41665 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 52409 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 81019 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 59099 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214118 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202213 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 13677 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149999 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149238 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153308 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144229 views
Shooting them down would be the right thing to do: Sibiga on Russian drones violating NATO airspace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36859 views

Andriy Sybiga said that violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones are on the rise. He called for decisive measures, including shooting down drones, and emphasized the need for a joint response by the Allies.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones are becoming more frequent and called for decisive measures, including shooting down these drones. Sibiga said this at a joint briefing in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and David Lemmy, UNN reports citing "We-Ukraine.

Sibiga noted that these violations are not isolated incidents and reflect Russia's attempts to test NATO's resolve and unity. He emphasized that Allies must provide a joint and firm response to these provocative actions.

"They are increasingly hitting the facilities close to the NATO border, the facilities near the nuclear power plants in Ukraine, and they have started hitting our underground storage facilities located near the western border," the minister added.

He also emphasized that the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland provides for the possibility of consultations on shooting down missiles over Ukraine.

Sibiga calls Stoltenberg for the first time since his appointment: they discuss lifting restrictions on strikes against Russia and NATO membership11.09.24, 10:26 • 33525 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

