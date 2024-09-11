Sibiga calls Stoltenberg for the first time since his appointment: they discuss lifting restrictions on strikes against Russia and NATO membership

For the first time since his appointment, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. They discussed increasing military assistance to Ukraine and the country's course toward NATO membership. Sibiga pointed out the need to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons. He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports .

It was a pleasure to talk to a good friend of Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg. We immediately got down to work: increasing and ensuring the reliability of military assistance to Ukraine, increasing defense production and investment in Ukrainian weapons. I also reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to NATO membership. I reiterated the vital need for Ukraine to be able to use its existing weapons without restriction against legitimate military targets in Russia - said the Foreign Minister.

Sibiga thanked the Secretary General for his personal support on the issue of using Western weapons to strike Russia and other issues.

