Stoltenberg: Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and this right does not end at the border

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and this right does not end at the border, and indicated that providing Ukraine with weapons is the fastest way to end the war, UNN reports.

Details

"At today's meeting, we discussed Russia's illegal war against Ukraine. Ukraine has the right to self-defense. And according to international law, this right does not end at the border," Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Norway.

He pointed out that "last week at the NATO-Ukraine Council, the Allies strongly condemned Russia's indiscriminate attacks." "And reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening Ukraine's defense," the NATO Secretary General said.

"Today, NATO Allies are meeting at Ramstein in Germany to continue discussing support for strengthening Ukraine's defense, and Norway is of course part of this initiative. All of this makes a real difference on the battlefield and saves Ukrainian lives," he said.

"But now Ukraine needs more military support. The fastest way to end this war is to provide Ukraine with weapons," Stoltenberg said.

"President Putin must realize that he cannot win on the battlefield, but he must accept a just and lasting peace where Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent state," the NATO Secretary General said.

"I call on all allies to continue to provide vital support, especially at this difficult stage of the war. The war demonstrates that our security is multinational, it is global," Stoltenberg said.

