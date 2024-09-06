Stoltenberg: Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and this right does not end at the border

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119401 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122087 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199269 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153989 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153123 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198811 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187469 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105098 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 72680 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 42762 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 53497 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 82224 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 60345 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199263 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187466 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214265 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202352 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 14851 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150100 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149332 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153401 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144319 views
Stoltenberg: Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and this right does not end at the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35502 views

The NATO Secretary General said that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, which is not limited by borders. He called for more weapons for Ukraine, calling it the fastest way to end the war.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and this right does not end at the border, and indicated that providing Ukraine with weapons is the fastest way to end the war, UNN reports.

Details

"At today's meeting, we discussed Russia's illegal war against Ukraine. Ukraine has the right to self-defense. And according to international law, this right does not end at the border," Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Norway.

He pointed out that "last week at the NATO-Ukraine Council, the Allies strongly condemned Russia's indiscriminate attacks." "And reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening Ukraine's defense," the NATO Secretary General said.

"Today, NATO Allies are meeting at Ramstein in Germany to continue discussing support for strengthening Ukraine's defense, and Norway is of course part of this initiative. All of this makes a real difference on the battlefield and saves Ukrainian lives," he said.

"But now Ukraine needs more military support. The fastest way to end this war is to provide Ukraine with weapons," Stoltenberg said.

"President Putin must realize that he cannot win on the battlefield, but he must accept a just and lasting peace where Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent state," the NATO Secretary General said.

"I call on all allies to continue to provide vital support, especially at this difficult stage of the war. The war demonstrates that our security is multinational, it is global," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg: Ukraine has achieved a lot in its offensive on Kursk region

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

