Shooting in the center of Moscow was caused by an accident with the daughter of a "DPR" official - media

The shooting in the center of Moscow was preliminarily caused by an accident involving the daughter of the head of the Boxing Federation of the so-called "DPR" Armen Sargsyan. This is reported by the Mash telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Emilia Sargsyan and her boyfriend got into an accident and called for help from her father, who came with armed guards.

The situation looked like this: the girl and her young man got into an accident near the Golden Ring Hotel. They went to get the accident reported, but there was no adequate dialog. Then Emilia decided to call her father. Together with his bodyguards, he arrived at Plyushcha in a black Gelendvagen. Then they started a showdown with two men from the second car. The latter were injured by rubber bullets and began to fight back. the statement reads

It is noted that three men are currently in the hospital: 43-year-old Viktor, 29-year-old Ruslan and Ivan.

