A Moscow court sentenced Ruslan Tsalikov, the former first deputy defense minister of the Russian Federation, who for many years was one of Sergei Shoigu's closest associates, to ten years in a penal colony. He was found guilty of corruption offenses related to the embezzlement of funds during procurement for the Russian army. The Moscow Times reports this, citing TASS, writes UNN.

Details

The Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow also fined the 70-year-old Tsalikov 500 million rubles, stripped him of state awards, and banned him from holding public office after his release.

In addition, under a civil lawsuit, the former official must pay the Russian Defense Ministry more than 6.5 billion rubles. At the same time, the court dismissed the charge of organizing a criminal group due to the absence of the elements of a crime.

Tsalikov himself denies guilt. The trial was held behind closed doors.

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According to investigators, in 2017–2024, the Russian army purchased uniforms through the company Voentorg at prices inflated by 30–40%. The scheme involved 12 government contracts.

Earlier, the court confiscated property belonging to Tsalikov and persons associated with him worth 5.5 billion rubles.

The official worked with Shoigu at the Ministry of Emergency Situations and later spent 12 years at the Russian Defense Ministry. After Shoigu's dismissal in 2024, he also left the ministry.

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Tsalikov became the latest high-ranking official from Shoigu's former inner circle to receive a prison sentence. Earlier, former deputy defense minister Timur Ivanov was sentenced to 13 years in a penal colony, Pavel Popov to ten years, and former head of the Main Directorate of Personnel, Yuri Kuznetsov, to 12 years.

After Shoigu's dismissal, the Russian Defense Ministry underwent large-scale personnel reshuffles and a series of corruption investigations.

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