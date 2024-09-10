Shmyhal: “We have a fairly constructive dialog with Hungary in the direction of constructive pragmatism”

Ukraine is engaged in a constructive dialogue with Hungary based on a pragmatic approach and has a clear vision of cooperation. He said this at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a UNN correspondent .

We have a fairly constructive dialog with Hungary in the direction of constructive pragmatism. We understand how we are moving in our cooperation - Shmyhal said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He reminded us that the first Ukrainian-Hungarian language school was opened in Budapest.

The prime minister noted that Hungary responsibly presides over the EU Council, and in 2025 it will be the turn of Poland and Denmark. "We have ambitious goals, both for the Hungarian presidency and for our great friends... Today, I do not see a global threat to our European integration path," Shmyhal added.

Hungary and Slovakia opposed granting Kyiv freedom of action in the use of weapons provided by the West.