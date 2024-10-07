Shmyhal in conversation with Fico emphasizes that Ukraine will not extend the agreement on the transit of Russian oil

Ukraine will not extend the agreement on the transit of Russian gas through its territory after its expiration. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, UNN reports .

Details

The Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine's strategic goal is to impose sanctions on the Russian gas molecule, to deprive the Kremlin of profits from the sale of hydrocarbons, which the aggressor uses to finance the war.

We call on all European countries to completely abandon oil and gas from Russia. We understand the acute dependence of some countries, including Slovakia, on this resource. But we are counting on gradual diversification of supplies - Shmygal said.

He also assured that Ukraine is ready to continue fulfilling its obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU and the Energy Charter Treaty.

Context

In the summer, Slovakia and Hungary announcedthat they had stopped receiving oil from their key supplier Lukoil after Ukraine imposed a ban on the transit of the Russian energy company's resources through its territory in June.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto saidthat he would block 6.5 billion euros in payments from the European Peace Fund to compensate for arms supplies to Ukraine, due to Ukraine's tightening of sanctions against Lukoil, which has halted the transit of Russian oil.

The Financial Times reported , citing sources, that EU member states did not support Hungary and Slovakia's call to lift sanctions on Russia's Lukoil to resume transit of Russian oil.

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó suggested that the EU asked Ukraine to stop the transit of oil from the Russian company Lukoil through its territory.