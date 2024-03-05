shelling of Sumy region by Russian Federation: high-rise buildings, a lyceum and a kindergarten damaged

As a result of hostile shelling of localities in Sumy region over the past day, one person was wounded. In particular, 5 high-rise buildings, a lyceum and a kindergarten were damaged. This was reported by the police of Sumy region on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

On March 4, Russian troops attacked the territory of Sumy region 274 times.

As a result of the shelling, a civilian was wounded, 26 apartments in 5 multi-storey buildings, 2 households, a shop, a lyceum and a kindergarten were damaged - , the police said in a statement.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".

