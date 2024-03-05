$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21526 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 74008 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52055 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 232409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204989 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181415 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224559 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250071 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155940 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371820 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

shelling of Sumy region by Russian Federation: high-rise buildings, a lyceum and a kindergarten damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 22177 views

As a result of Russian shelling of Sumy region settlements on March 4, 5 multi-storey buildings, a lyceum and a kindergarten were damaged

shelling of Sumy region by Russian Federation: high-rise buildings, a lyceum and a kindergarten damaged

As a result of hostile shelling of localities in Sumy region over the past day, one person was wounded. In particular, 5 high-rise buildings, a lyceum and a kindergarten were damaged. This  was reported by the police of Sumy region on Tuesday, UNN reports. 

Details 

On March 4, Russian troops  attacked the territory of Sumy region 274 times.

As a result of the shelling, a civilian was wounded, 26 apartments in 5 multi-storey buildings, 2 households, a shop, a lyceum and a kindergarten were damaged

- , the police said in a statement.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".

Russian Federation struck Sumy region 12 times at night and in the morning: 56 explosions05.03.24, 09:41 • 20993 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
