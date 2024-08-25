Shelling of Kramatorsk: Russian Federation probably struck with an Iskander-M missile

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Shelling of Kramatorsk: Russian Federation probably struck with an Iskander-M missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops fire a missile at Kramatorsk, hitting a hotel. Two foreign journalists were wounded, and another is probably under the rubble. An investigation into the violation of the laws of war has been launched.

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, probably with an Iskander-M missile. Two foreign journalists were injured in the shelling. Another of their colleagues is probably under the rubble. UNN reports this with reference to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on August 24, 2024, at 22:35, Russian troops allegedly fired an Iskander-M missile at the city of Kramatorsk. The occupiers targeted a residential neighborhood, where two foreign media journalists aged 38 and 40 were injured on the territory of a destroyed local hotel. They were diagnosed with mine-blast trauma, brain contusion, a broken leg, contusion and cut wounds,

- the statement said.

The victims were reportedly provided with emergency medical care. Another of their colleagues is probably under the rubble. The prosecutor's office also reports that a hotel building and residential buildings were damaged in the epicenter of the hostile attack. Search operations continue. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the statement said.

Addendum

The head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reportedthat Russian troops attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk, two people were wounded and one person was trapped in the rubble, including Ukrainian and foreign journalists.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

