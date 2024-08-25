Shelling of Kramatorsk: Russian Federation probably struck with an Iskander-M missile
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fire a missile at Kramatorsk, hitting a hotel. Two foreign journalists were wounded, and another is probably under the rubble. An investigation into the violation of the laws of war has been launched.
Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, probably with an Iskander-M missile. Two foreign journalists were injured in the shelling. Another of their colleagues is probably under the rubble. UNN reports this with reference to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.
According to the investigation, on August 24, 2024, at 22:35, Russian troops allegedly fired an Iskander-M missile at the city of Kramatorsk. The occupiers targeted a residential neighborhood, where two foreign media journalists aged 38 and 40 were injured on the territory of a destroyed local hotel. They were diagnosed with mine-blast trauma, brain contusion, a broken leg, contusion and cut wounds,
The victims were reportedly provided with emergency medical care. Another of their colleagues is probably under the rubble. The prosecutor's office also reports that a hotel building and residential buildings were damaged in the epicenter of the hostile attack. Search operations continue. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),
Addendum
The head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reportedthat Russian troops attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk, two people were wounded and one person was trapped in the rubble, including Ukrainian and foreign journalists.