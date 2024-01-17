ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Shelling in Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 17

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29579 views

The number of victims of a Russian air strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, has risen to 17. 12 people were hospitalized and others were treated on the spot. The strike also damaged at least 10 residential buildings.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of casualties increased to 17 people, said the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

The number of people injured in the Russian strike has increased to 17. Two women remain in serious condition

Syniehubov wrote in his telegram.

Another 12 people were hospitalized in moderate and light conditions, the head of the region added. Three people received medical care on the spot and refused hospitalization.

At the same time, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reports one victim in serious condition. At least 10 residential buildings were also damaged.

In the morning, the Department of Housing and Communal Services will continue to inspect the perimeter of today's shelling and the information will be updated

He added.

AddendumAddendum

According to the State Emergency Service, one of the missiles hit a three-story building of a non-operational medical facility, partially destroying it. All emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found several fire centers in two buildings. The total area of the fire was about 60 square meters. Destruction and damage to residential and other buildings were also reported.

Image

Rescuers rescued 1 woman and evacuated 30 people. According to preliminary information, a total of 17 people were injured.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. 13 units of fire and rescue equipment and 70 rescuers are working.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

