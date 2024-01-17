Shelling in Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 17

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of casualties increased to 17 people, said the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

The number of people injured in the Russian strike has increased to 17. Two women remain in serious condition Syniehubov wrote in his telegram.

Another 12 people were hospitalized in moderate and light conditions, the head of the region added. Three people received medical care on the spot and refused hospitalization.

At the same time, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reports one victim in serious condition. At least 10 residential buildings were also damaged.

In the morning, the Department of Housing and Communal Services will continue to inspect the perimeter of today's shelling and the information will be updated He added.

AddendumAddendum

According to the State Emergency Service, one of the missiles hit a three-story building of a non-operational medical facility, partially destroying it. All emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found several fire centers in two buildings. The total area of the fire was about 60 square meters. Destruction and damage to residential and other buildings were also reported.

Rescuers rescued 1 woman and evacuated 30 people. According to preliminary information, a total of 17 people were injured.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. 13 units of fire and rescue equipment and 70 rescuers are working.

Number of wounded in Kharkiv increases to 16, two women in serious condition