She was injured after refusing to be evacuated: "White angels" take 5 more people out of Avdiivka

The police evacuation team "White Angels" managed to evacuate 5 more people from Avdiivka. Among them is a wounded grandmother who refused to leave for a safer place the day before. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As the situation in the city deteriorates, more and more people are asking the police to evacuate them. First of all, these are those who suffered from shelling.

Among the evacuees are a local resident with shrapnel wounds to his face and limbs, a wounded grandmother, and an elderly woman who lives 500 meters from the enemy's positions.

The police reported that an elderly woman had been wounded in the head, and law enforcement officers had persuaded her to leave the day before, but she refused. After being wounded, the pensioner agreed to evacuate.

The crew had also evacuated a married couple from the street where the Russians had recently dropped a high-explosive bomb. Police say the evacuation saved their lives.

Recall

On January 8, it was reportedthat rescuers helped 92 residents of the region during the evacuation from Donetsk region. In particular, they managed to evacuate five more civilians from the city of Avdiivka.

