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Shares of the German company soared after an order from Elon Musk’s SpaceX — what is in the contract

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

SpaceX has ordered a solar production line for satellites from Singulus for more than €60 million. The first installation will be delivered in the first half of 2027.

Shares of the German company soared after an order from Elon Musk’s SpaceX — what is in the contract

Shares of German industrial equipment manufacturer Singulus rose by approximately 65% today following the announcement of a major order from Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX. Singulus’s market value temporarily increased by approximately €73 million, reports UNN, citing Bild.

Details

SpaceX has ordered a production line from the Bavarian company for manufacturing high-efficiency solar cells that will be used to power satellites. The contract is worth more than €60 million. The first installation is planned for delivery in the first half of 2027, with additional orders possible later. For Singulus, this is an exceptionally large deal: its value exceeds the company’s entire revenue for 2025, which amounted to €48.3 million.

SpaceX launched secret mission for US military07.11.26, 10:10 • 10299 views

Singulus was founded in 1996 and initially produced equipment for manufacturing CDs and DVDs. Later, the company refocused on solar energy technologies. SpaceX has been cooperating with Singulus since March 2026. In October, the American company also provided the German manufacturer with a €22.75 million loan to repay debts.

SpaceX and Tesla Are Increasing Losses Amid Democrats’ Victory — What Other Difficulties Could Musk Face05.11.26, 22:54 • 19158 views

Antonina Tumanova

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