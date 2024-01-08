Shapovalov and his ex-colleagues were served with new suspicions of embezzlement of about UAH 950 million

Former Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov and former officials of the Defense Ministry have been served new suspicions of embezzlement of UAH 948 million on the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

As UNN has learned from its own sources in law enforcement agencies, this refers, in particular, to former Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov.

Details

Law enforcement officers have served a new suspicion on Vyacheslav Shapovalov, former head of a department of the Ministry of Defense and former head of the material support department of the central department for the development and support of material support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces and embezzling almost UAH 950 million of public funds.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the suspects purchased 50,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces. However, their condition and characteristics did not meet the established requirements and could not be used in the army.

It is also known that the personal protective equipment was purchased from a non-resident company whose ultimate beneficial owners are citizens of the Russian Federation.

According to the results of the examination, the supply of bulletproof vests of inadequate quality caused the state UAH 948 million in losses.

Recall

On November 6, Vyacheslav Shapovalov was served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of almost UAH 1 billion in public funds.

