“Shahed” destroyed over Khmelnytsky region - RMA

At night, while repelling an enemy air attack, one Shahed UAV was shot down over Khmelnytsky region. There was no information on casualties or damage.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, while repelling an enemy air attack, one Shahed UAV was shot down. As of this hour, there is no information on civilian casualties, damage to property or critical infrastructure - Tyurin said.

Recall

Over the last day, 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The Russian occupiers are continuing to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in 10 key areas.