Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“Shahed” destroyed over Khmelnytsky region - RMA

“Shahed” destroyed over Khmelnytsky region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18491 views

At night, one Shahed UAV was destroyed over Khmelnytsky region while repelling an air attack. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage.

At night, while repelling an enemy air attack, one Shahed UAV was shot down over Khmelnytsky region. There was no information on casualties or damage.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, while repelling an enemy air attack, one Shahed UAV was shot down. As of this hour, there is no information on civilian casualties, damage to property or critical infrastructure

- Tyurin said. 

Recall

Over the last day, 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The Russian occupiers are continuing to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in 10 key areas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

