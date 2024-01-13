Several times it was loud, all information after the alert was over: head of the JMA on the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region

Since five in the morning, there have been several loud noises in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and added that all information will be available after the alarm is over, UNN reports.

Another enemy missile attack on Ukraine. Since five in the morning, there have been several alarms in the region - The head of the JMA reported all the information after the alert was over.

Lysak reminded that the threat is still ongoing.

"Stay in safe places. Do not help the enemy and do not post or comment on anything," Lysak summarized.

Threat of new large-scale shelling: the Air Force reported the launch of missiles from 6 Russian Tu-95MS