Several times it was loud, all information after the alert was over: head of the JMA on the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
Since early morning, there have been reports of Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Details will be provided after the alert is over.
Since five in the morning, there have been several loud noises in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and added that all information will be available after the alarm is over, UNN reports.
Another enemy missile attack on Ukraine. Since five in the morning, there have been several alarms in the region
Lysak reminded that the threat is still ongoing.
"Stay in safe places. Do not help the enemy and do not post or comment on anything," Lysak summarized.
