Services to veterans will be provided on a one-stop shop basis. Ukraine will adopt a single standard for the provision of such services. This was stated by Acting Minister of Veterans Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

All services are in the smartphone and available in one click. We have an understanding and vision of how to do it Porhun said.

Oleksandr Porkhun noted that almost 1.5 million veterans are expected to return to civilian life after the victory. Their families, as well as relatives of the fallen and missing Ukrainian defenders, will also face the issue of returning to peaceful life.

Veterans' policy needs fundamental changes. The Ministry of Veterans is not just about benefits the acting minister emphasized.

He called medical care one of the main problems.

From the previous ones, there is an agreement to change the list under the "Affordable Medicines" program and expand services for quality dentistry. And an integral (part/sign) part is psychological rehabilitation. It is unacceptable when some veterans do not know where to seek help, where and how to get this service He gave examples.

The acting minister also touched upon the issue of employment of veterans.

We need to develop clear algorithms for working with employers and government agencies. Special attention and approach to people with disabilities said Oleksandr Porkhun.

He also announced plans to increase the involvement of local authorities in the implementation of veterans' policy.

