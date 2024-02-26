Services to veterans will be provided on a one-stop shop basis

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41718 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 163208 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96732 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 337915 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204972 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239581 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253562 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159660 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372592 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 89093 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 163208 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 337916 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233759 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276482 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 42578 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35324 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 99861 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 106490 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Services to veterans will be provided on a one-stop shop basis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39605 views

The Ukrainian government will adopt a unified standard for providing services to veterans through a single window accessible on a smartphone to help veterans and their families adapt to civilian life after the war.

Services to veterans will be provided on a one-stop shop basis

Services to veterans will be provided on a one-stop shop basis. Ukraine will adopt a single standard for the provision of such services. This was stated by Acting Minister of Veterans Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

Details

All services are in the smartphone and available in one click. We have an understanding and vision of how to do it

Porhun said.

Oleksandr Porkhun noted that almost 1.5 million veterans are expected to return to civilian life after the victory. Their families, as well as relatives of the fallen and missing Ukrainian defenders, will also face the issue of returning to peaceful life.

Veterans' policy needs fundamental changes. The Ministry of Veterans is not just about benefits

the acting minister emphasized.

He called medical care one of the main problems. 

From the previous ones, there is an agreement to change the list under the "Affordable Medicines" program and expand services for quality dentistry. And an integral (part/sign) part is psychological rehabilitation. It is unacceptable when some veterans do not know where to seek help, where and how to get this service

He gave examples.

The acting minister also touched upon the issue of employment of veterans.

We need to develop clear algorithms for working with employers and government agencies. Special attention and approach to people with disabilities

said Oleksandr Porkhun.

He also announced plans to increase the involvement of local authorities in the implementation of veterans' policy.

Oleksandr Porkhun will temporarily act as Minister of Veterans Affairs09.02.24, 14:24 • 30237 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Ukraine
