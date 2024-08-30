Serbia buys 12 Rafale fighter jets from France for €2.7 billion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126859 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162755 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158577 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145404 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112649 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195569 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105217 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 84546 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106767 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103573 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 71292 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 55251 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216274 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208092 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195569 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209692 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 40822 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 55251 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153956 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152974 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156917 views
Actual
Serbia buys 12 Rafale fighter jets from France for €2.7 billion

Serbia buys 12 Rafale fighter jets from France for €2.7 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13045 views

Serbia has signed an agreement with Dassault Aviation to purchase 12 new Rafale fighter jets for €2.7 billion. This is Serbia's largest arms deal since independence, signaling a shift away from Russia as a traditional arms supplier.

Serbia on Thursday signed a landmark deal with France's Dassault Aviation to buy 12 new Rafale fighter jets for 2.7 billion euros ($2.99 billion), UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The agreement, signed by Serbian Defense Minister Bratislava Gashic and Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier, also includes a full package of support logistics, spare engines and parts, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a press conference.

"A dozen brand-new aircraft will belong to Serbia... this will contribute to a significant increase in the operational capabilities of our army," Vucic said.

"We are pleased to be part of the Rafale club," he added.

The acquisition, made during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Belgrade, signals a major shift in Serbia's politics and security, away from Russia, its traditional ally and arms supplier, the newspaper notes.

Macron said that Europe needs a strong and democratic Serbia, while Belgrade needs a "strong and sovereign EU.

"The choice of Rafale aircraft by Serbia in this context is a clear choice of a long-term alliance between our two countries," Macron said.

The Rafale purchase is the largest arms deal since Serbia became independent from its state union with Montenegro in 2006.

Vucic said that Serbia will pay for the planes in two tranches of 421 million euros in 2024 and 2025.

He did not specify when Serbia would receive its first Rafale, but said it would be delivered with the French MBDA's MICA medium-range air-to-air missiles instead of the more sophisticated Meteor missiles with a longer range.

Addendum

Belgrade reduced military cooperation with Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and condemned the invasion, but unlike the EU, which it wants to join, and other Western countries, it did not impose sanctions against Moscow.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising