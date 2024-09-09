ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119133 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121772 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198671 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153686 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152953 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142963 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198479 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187165 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105094 views

Senator Graham says war can end under certain conditions

Senator Graham says war can end under certain conditions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26554 views

Senator Lindsey Graham says the war will end because of economic pressure on Putin. Zelenskiy expects tougher sanctions on chip and bank supplies, while Budanov predicts financial losses for Russia by summer 2025.

Senator Lindsey Graham said that the war will end when economic pressure is put on Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

“This war will end when there is economic pressure on Putin,” Graham said.

He said that during a meeting with a U.S. Congressional delegation led by a senator, Zelenskyy spoke about sanctions that are not being implemented, the banking system, and chips.

“Many of these chips are used in missiles, so he expects more sanctions against chip shipments and banks,” Graham added.

Recall

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, believes that Russia is financing the war at its own expense, which is causing significant financial losses. According to forecasts, in the summer of 2025, these losses will begin to seriously affect the country's economy.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

