Senator Graham says war can end under certain conditions

Senator Lindsey Graham said that the war will end when economic pressure is put on Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

“This war will end when there is economic pressure on Putin,” Graham said.

He said that during a meeting with a U.S. Congressional delegation led by a senator, Zelenskyy spoke about sanctions that are not being implemented, the banking system, and chips.

“Many of these chips are used in missiles, so he expects more sanctions against chip shipments and banks,” Graham added.

Recall

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, believes that Russia is financing the war at its own expense, which is causing significant financial losses. According to forecasts, in the summer of 2025, these losses will begin to seriously affect the country's economy.