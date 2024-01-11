Senate Republican Leader Steps Up Efforts to Reach Agreement on Military Assistance to Ukraine as Soon as Possible - Media

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102695 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113167 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143418 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140036 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172139 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284647 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178281 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167293 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148878 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 42640 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 75096 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35263 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 45704 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65368 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102698 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284647 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251894 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236975 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262160 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65368 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143418 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107393 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107354 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123428 views
Senate Republican Leader Steps Up Efforts to Reach Agreement on Military Assistance to Ukraine as Soon as Possible - Media

Senate Republican Leader Steps Up Efforts to Reach Agreement on Military Assistance to Ukraine as Soon as Possible - Media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25921 views

Mitch McConnell intensifies his personal efforts in negotiations on aid to Ukraine and Israel, emphasizing the importance of addressing national security issues.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is stepping up his personal efforts to secure an agreement to provide assistance to Ukraine and Israel. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

The publication writes that Mitch McConnell is a leading supporter of Ukraine in the Republican Party. He has instructed Senator James Lankford to negotiate with the Biden administration and Senate Democrats, but he is also stepping up his own involvement.

During a private lunch on Tuesday, the Senate Republican leader reminded his colleagues not to lose sight of the urgent national security challenges posed by Russia, Iran and China.

China expresses concerns to the US over chip restrictions11.01.24, 15:44 • 24805 views

At the Republican Party conference, McConnell repeated his arguments that the world has become more dangerous in recent weeks. 

The world was in great danger, and now it has become even more dangerous. This is the most serious international situation we have faced since the fall of the Berlin Wall

- McConnell said.

GOP senators say McConnell is working to keep a possible border security deal afloat and not allow it to be derailed by demands from some conservatives who want to make aid to Ukraine dependent on how many migrants cross the border each month.

Thousands of migrants detained in Texas on charges of border crossing28.12.23, 14:29 • 27003 views

According to the interlocutors, McConnell's top priority is to pass a law on funding for Ukraine, and that he will agree to enough asylum and border security reforms to achieve this.

McConnell also said that refusing to provide military assistance to Ukraine would harm the long-term strategic interests of the United States and weaken ties with allies around the world.

Allowing russia to defeat Ukraine through a lack of focus will only undermine America's credibility, weaken critical alliances, and force us to deal more directly with two major adversaries at the same time

- He said.
Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

