Senate Republican Leader Steps Up Efforts to Reach Agreement on Military Assistance to Ukraine as Soon as Possible - Media

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is stepping up his personal efforts to secure an agreement to provide assistance to Ukraine and Israel. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

The publication writes that Mitch McConnell is a leading supporter of Ukraine in the Republican Party. He has instructed Senator James Lankford to negotiate with the Biden administration and Senate Democrats, but he is also stepping up his own involvement.

During a private lunch on Tuesday, the Senate Republican leader reminded his colleagues not to lose sight of the urgent national security challenges posed by Russia, Iran and China.

At the Republican Party conference, McConnell repeated his arguments that the world has become more dangerous in recent weeks.

The world was in great danger, and now it has become even more dangerous. This is the most serious international situation we have faced since the fall of the Berlin Wall - McConnell said.

GOP senators say McConnell is working to keep a possible border security deal afloat and not allow it to be derailed by demands from some conservatives who want to make aid to Ukraine dependent on how many migrants cross the border each month.

According to the interlocutors, McConnell's top priority is to pass a law on funding for Ukraine, and that he will agree to enough asylum and border security reforms to achieve this.

McConnell also said that refusing to provide military assistance to Ukraine would harm the long-term strategic interests of the United States and weaken ties with allies around the world.