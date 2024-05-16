Selling "consular" certificates to fugitives to escape abroad: scheme participants exposed

The Security Service of Ukraine has eliminated another scheme of evasion from mobilization and illegal travel abroad by men of military age. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As a result of complex measures in Kyiv region, three dealers who sold fake certificates of employees of "honorary consulates of foreign countries in Ukraine" to fugitives were detained, - the statement said.

Details

The defendants entered their clients' personal data into the "documents" and attached their photographs. The forgeries were of high quality and closely resembled standardized diplomatic passports. After purchasing the fake, the evaders used it to mislead representatives of military registration and enlistment offices and avoid conscription.

In addition, the organizers of the "scheme" provided their clients with advice on how to illegally cross the border using fake documents. The cost of the entire "service package" amounted to USD 10 thousand per person liable for military service.

According to the investigation, the defendants produced counterfeits in an underground printing house, which they organized on the basis of the production facilities of their acquaintances.

SBU officers detained three organizers of the fraud "red-handed" when they were receiving money for organizing the fugitive's escape abroad.

During the searches of the criminals' residences and illegal workshop, the SBU found fake IDs, mobile phones, computers and other equipment used in criminal activities.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the detainees suspicion notices under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2, Art. 28, Art. 114-1, para. 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations committed by prior conspiracy);

ч. 3, Art. 15, Art. 332 (attempted illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all persons involved in the scheme. The offenders face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

New schemes for tax evaders exposed: three officials of medical institutions and a lawyer among those involved