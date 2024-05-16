Selling "consular" certificates to fugitives to escape abroad: scheme participants exposed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80845 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107274 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250417 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174162 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165422 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225947 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39421 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31382 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63745 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31862 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57747 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250418 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225947 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237747 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224551 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80845 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57747 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112924 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113824 views
Selling "consular" certificates to fugitives to escape abroad: scheme participants exposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21563 views

The Security Service of Ukraine uncovered and eliminated a scheme to sell fake "consular" certificates to evaders for illegal travel abroad, detaining three organizers who produced high-quality fakes for USD 10 thousand.

The Security Service of Ukraine has eliminated another scheme of evasion from mobilization and illegal travel abroad by men of military age. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As a result of complex measures in Kyiv region, three dealers who sold fake certificates of employees of "honorary consulates of foreign countries in Ukraine" to fugitives were detained,

- the statement said.

Details

The defendants entered their clients' personal data into the "documents" and attached their photographs. The forgeries were of high quality and closely resembled standardized diplomatic passports. After purchasing the fake, the evaders used it to mislead representatives of military registration and enlistment offices and avoid conscription.

In addition, the organizers of the "scheme" provided their clients with advice on how to illegally cross the border using fake documents. The cost of the entire "service package" amounted to USD 10 thousand per person liable for military service.

According to the investigation, the defendants produced counterfeits in an underground printing house, which they organized on the basis of the production facilities of their acquaintances.

SBU officers detained three organizers of the fraud "red-handed" when they were receiving money for organizing the fugitive's escape abroad.

During the searches of the criminals' residences and illegal workshop, the SBU found fake IDs, mobile phones, computers and other equipment used in criminal activities.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the detainees suspicion notices under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 2, Art. 28, Art. 114-1, para. 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations committed by prior conspiracy);
  • ч. 3, Art. 15, Art. 332 (attempted illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all persons involved in the scheme. The offenders face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

New schemes for tax evaders exposed: three officials of medical institutions and a lawyer among those involved3/12/24, 1:17 PM • 29330 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

