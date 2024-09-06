Self-propelled stretcher: unmanned transporter approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the delivery of the FOXTAC unmanned logistics and evacuation transporter to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The ground-based robotic platform can be used to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the delivery of the FOXTAC unmanned logistics and evacuation transporter to the Armed Forces. The ground-based robotic platform is designed to perform various logistics functions and can be used to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the operation of an unmanned multipurpose transporter

It is reported that currently, to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use various technical means, including tracked and wheeled armored vehicles of domestic or foreign production, ATVs, motorcycles with evacuation trailers, and often evacuation is carried out using hand stretchers.

"There are no universal means and methods of evacuation. Each time, combat medics choose the transport and method of evacuation depending on the current circumstances: the nature of the combat situation, terrain, level of camouflage, number of wounded and severity of injuries sustained by the soldiers. Another available option for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield is the use of ground robotic systems," the Ministry of Defense informs.

The domestic-made logistics and evacuation transporter is almost silent, has a low silhouette - the height of the product does not exceed 40 cm, which, in the presence of field vegetation, allows for the evacuation of the wounded to be carried out unnoticed.

The first ground-based fire-fighting robot in Ukraine has been approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Thanks to the applied design solutions, the FOXTAC can be transferred from the transport position to the operational position in a matter of minutes. It can carry a load weighing up to one and a half centners, i.e. a wounded soldier in full combat gear, and ammunition to the position.