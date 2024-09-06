Self-propelled stretcher: unmanned transporter approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Self-propelled stretcher: unmanned transporter approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Self-propelled stretcher: unmanned transporter approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12853 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized the delivery of the FOXTAC unmanned logistics and evacuation transporter to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The robotic platform is designed to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield and can carry a load of up to 150 kg.

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the delivery of the FOXTAC unmanned logistics and evacuation transporter to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The ground-based robotic platform can be used to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the delivery of the FOXTAC unmanned logistics and evacuation transporter to the Armed Forces. The ground-based robotic platform is designed to perform various logistics functions and can be used to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the operation of an unmanned multipurpose transporter26.08.24, 19:45 • 37060 views

It is reported that currently, to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use various technical means, including tracked and wheeled armored vehicles of domestic or foreign production, ATVs, motorcycles with evacuation trailers, and often evacuation is carried out using hand stretchers.

"There are no universal means and methods of evacuation. Each time, combat medics choose the transport and method of evacuation depending on the current circumstances: the nature of the combat situation, terrain, level of camouflage, number of wounded and severity of injuries sustained by the soldiers. Another available option for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield is the use of ground robotic systems," the Ministry of Defense informs.

The domestic-made logistics and evacuation transporter is almost silent, has a low silhouette - the height of the product does not exceed 40 cm, which, in the presence of field vegetation, allows for the evacuation of the wounded to be carried out unnoticed.

The first ground-based fire-fighting robot in Ukraine has been approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine15.08.24, 11:59 • 29501 view

Thanks to the applied design solutions, the FOXTAC can be transferred from the transport position to the operational position in a matter of minutes. It can carry a load weighing up to one and a half centners, i.e. a wounded soldier in full combat gear, and ammunition to the position.

The transporter can be controlled both remotely and with the help of a wired remote control, which allows the accompanying combat medic to control and correct the movement. The transporter can be additionally equipped with devices that allow tracking its location and finding the platform and cargo in case the evacuation team loses contact

- the statement said.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies

