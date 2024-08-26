ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
The Ministry of Defense has authorized the operation of an unmanned multipurpose transporter

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the operation of an unmanned multipurpose transporter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37061 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the use of the BoarTAC multipurpose unmanned transporter. The vehicle can deliver cargo, evacuate the wounded, demine areas, and be used as a kamikaze drone.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized the operation of a domestically produced unmanned multipurpose transporter. In particular, the transporter can be used as a kamikaze drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the operation of the BoarTAC universal unmanned multipurpose front-end transporter of domestic production

- the statement said.

It is reported that when designing the transporter, the developers took into account the requirements formed on the basis of the combat experience of Ukrainian defenders. The ground robotic complex has a low silhouette, is low-noise and invisible, and is protected from bullets and debris. In addition, the vehicle is easy to operate and maintain in the field. In terms of driving characteristics, it has high cross-country ability and traction.

Image

The Ministry of Defense reports that the remote-controlled universal multipurpose transporter can deliver ammunition and provisions.

The multifunctional platform with special mounts installed on it is also capable of evacuating the wounded.

In addition, the attachments can be used to carry out demining. Or vice versa - to set up minefields.

The ground robotic system can also become a mobile firepower, as it is possible to integrate remotely controlled combat modules equipped with grenade launchers and machine guns.

The transporter can also be used as a kamikaze drone. Thanks to its wide tracks with large tracks and a protective bumper, the robot can overcome off-road terrain, ditches, and shallow water obstacles. At the same time, it can carry about 200 kg of cargo or pull a trailer of the same weight.

Approximately every eighth development on the Brave1 platform uses AI

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies

