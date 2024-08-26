The Ministry of Defense has authorized the operation of an unmanned multipurpose transporter

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized the operation of a domestically produced unmanned multipurpose transporter. In particular, the transporter can be used as a kamikaze drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the operation of the BoarTAC universal unmanned multipurpose front-end transporter of domestic production - the statement said.

It is reported that when designing the transporter, the developers took into account the requirements formed on the basis of the combat experience of Ukrainian defenders. The ground robotic complex has a low silhouette, is low-noise and invisible, and is protected from bullets and debris. In addition, the vehicle is easy to operate and maintain in the field. In terms of driving characteristics, it has high cross-country ability and traction.

The Ministry of Defense reports that the remote-controlled universal multipurpose transporter can deliver ammunition and provisions.

The multifunctional platform with special mounts installed on it is also capable of evacuating the wounded.

In addition, the attachments can be used to carry out demining. Or vice versa - to set up minefields.

The ground robotic system can also become a mobile firepower, as it is possible to integrate remotely controlled combat modules equipped with grenade launchers and machine guns.

The transporter can also be used as a kamikaze drone. Thanks to its wide tracks with large tracks and a protective bumper, the robot can overcome off-road terrain, ditches, and shallow water obstacles. At the same time, it can carry about 200 kg of cargo or pull a trailer of the same weight.

