Second air alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff, Ukrainian Air Force warns of a “Kinzhal” launch
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the repeated takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. The Ukrainian Air Force warns of a missile threat and urges not to ignore the alarm.
Details
"There is a missile threat throughout the territory of Ukraine for MiG-31K. Do not ignore the airborne alarm!" the Air Force emphasized.
Air raid alert in Kyiv and across Ukraine.
"Kinzhal launch heading west," the Ukrainian Air Force reported.
