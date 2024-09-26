Second air alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff, Ukrainian Air Force warns of a “Kinzhal” launch

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the repeated takeoff of the enemy's MiG-31K, as reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"There is a missile threat throughout the territory of Ukraine for MiG-31K. Do not ignore the airborne alarm!" the Air Force emphasized.

Air raid alert in Kyiv and across Ukraine.

"Kinzhal launch heading west," the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Explosions reported in Khmelnytsky region amid warnings of Ukrainian Air Force about “Kinzhals”