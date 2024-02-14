Search operations at the site of a destroyed residential building in New York City temporarily suspended

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100490 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126451 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128386 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169974 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273822 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177602 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166970 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148696 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242860 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105299 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100076 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 75537 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 72142 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 84425 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242860 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228162 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253616 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239550 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126451 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103026 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103239 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119576 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120026 views
Search operations at the site of a destroyed residential building in New York City temporarily suspended

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22338 views

Search operations at the site of a destroyed residential building in the village of New York have been temporarily suspended due to targeted hostile shelling.

For three days, rescuers have been searching for the site of the destruction of a five-story residential building's entrance in the village of New York, Donetsk region, as a result of a Russian air strike. Today, due to targeted enemy shelling, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine decided to suspend the search operations, UNN reports.

Donetsk region: search operation at the site of enemy air strike on New York village suspended 

- the statement reads.

After a  air strike  on February 12 on a three-story building in the village of Nyzhyk, Donetsk region, the entrance of a five-story residential building was partially destroyed.

A total of 6 people lived in the house, 4 of whom were in the basement and were not injured.

First suspicion of ecocide served to russian general and 4 more officers for shelling of Kharkiv research nuclear reactor - Prosecutor General's Office14.02.24, 18:19 • 22068 views

For three days, rescuers conducted rescue and search operations. According to the agency, two people may be trapped under the rubble. Due to the threat of new targeted shelling, it was decided to suspend the search operations on February 14. The SES stated that they would be resumed if the security situation improves.

Recall

A pregnant woman and a mother with her 8-year-old child were killed in a night attack by the Russian army on a hospital in Donetsk region . Six other patients, including a 6-month-old child, were injured. 

Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7: the number of victims increased to five14.02.24, 10:04 • 49208 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising