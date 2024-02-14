Search operations at the site of a destroyed residential building in New York City temporarily suspended

For three days, rescuers have been searching for the site of the destruction of a five-story residential building's entrance in the village of New York, Donetsk region, as a result of a Russian air strike. Today, due to targeted enemy shelling, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine decided to suspend the search operations, UNN reports.

Donetsk region: search operation at the site of enemy air strike on New York village suspended - the statement reads.

After a air strike on February 12 on a three-story building in the village of Nyzhyk, Donetsk region, the entrance of a five-story residential building was partially destroyed.

A total of 6 people lived in the house, 4 of whom were in the basement and were not injured.

First suspicion of ecocide served to russian general and 4 more officers for shelling of Kharkiv research nuclear reactor - Prosecutor General's Office

For three days, rescuers conducted rescue and search operations. According to the agency, two people may be trapped under the rubble. Due to the threat of new targeted shelling, it was decided to suspend the search operations on February 14. The SES stated that they would be resumed if the security situation improves.

A pregnant woman and a mother with her 8-year-old child were killed in a night attack by the Russian army on a hospital in Donetsk region . Six other patients, including a 6-month-old child, were injured.

Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7: the number of victims increased to five