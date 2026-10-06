In Poland, a search has begun for burial sites of Ukrainians killed in Lasków

Search investigations have begun into the burial sites of people who were killed or went missing during the Second World War in the territory of the village of Laskiv, Mircze gmina, Hrubieszów County, Lublin Voivodeship, Republic of Poland. This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR), UNN writes.

The investigations are being conducted pursuant to the agreements reached following the work of the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on dignified burials. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance is ensuring that the search operations are carried out. The work will be conducted by "Dolya," a municipal enterprise of the Lviv Regional Council responsible for searching for the graves of participants in national liberation struggles and victims of wars, deportations, and political repressions - the statement says.

It is noted that the relevant permit to conduct the expedition was obtained from the Polish side on August 31, 2026.

The purpose of the search investigations is to identify the burial sites of Laskiv's civilian residents who died as a result of an attack by units of the Home Army and Peasant Battalions in March 1944.

These are already the second search operations conducted by the Ukrainian side in Poland after a lengthy hiatus. In the autumn of 2025, the first Ukrainian search-and-exhumation expedition was held on the basis of official authorization from the Polish authorities. The work took place in the village of Yurechkova - the institute reported .

It is noted that, according to various historical sources, more than 300 people were killed during the mass murder of Ukrainians in Laskiv on March 10, 1944. Historical research conducted by historians and experts from Ukraine and Poland has established data on 327 Laskiv residents who died in 1944. At the same time, some historians cite a higher number of victims—about 350 people. The final number of victims may be clarified as a result of further historical and search investigations.

In Lviv region, Ukrainian-Polish search operations completed, signs of burials found