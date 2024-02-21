Schools in Poltava will switch to remote learning on February 22 and 23: why

In Poltava , on February 22 and 23, schools will completely switch to distance learning. This was announced by Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai, UNN reports.

"On February 22 and 23, Poltava schools will completely switch to distance learning. These will be disturbing days of the second anniversary of the war. Do not ignore the air raid alerts. Take care of your safety and the safety of your loved ones," said the mayor.

Recall

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.