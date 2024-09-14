Scholz suggests creating a contact group for a “peace initiative” on the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The leader of the SPD faction in the Bundestag has proposed the creation of an international contact group for a “peace initiative” on the war in Ukraine. He believes that Russia should be present at the peace summit, while China, India, Turkey and Brazil could become members of the group.
The leader of the SPD parliamentary faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, has proposed to create an international contact group to put forward a "peace initiative" regarding Russia's war in Ukraine. Tagesschau writes about it, UNN reports .
The Federal Chancellor and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agree that now is the time to intensify efforts to hold peace talks and that Russia should also be present at the next peace summit
According to him, this will also enable other countries to take a more active part in ending the fighting in Ukraine. In his opinion, other possible members of the contact group could be China, India, Turkey and Brazil.
