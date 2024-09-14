Scholz suggests creating a contact group for a “peace initiative” on the war in Ukraine

The leader of the SPD parliamentary faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, has proposed to create an international contact group to put forward a "peace initiative" regarding Russia's war in Ukraine. Tagesschau writes about it, UNN reports .

The Federal Chancellor and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agree that now is the time to intensify efforts to hold peace talks and that Russia should also be present at the next peace summit - Mützenich said in an interview with the Rheinische Post.

According to him, this will also enable other countries to take a more active part in ending the fighting in Ukraine. In his opinion, other possible members of the contact group could be China, India, Turkey and Brazil.

